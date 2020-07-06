In revelations which take some believing, it's been rumored that President Donald Trump has said that he likes the Houston Astros baseball team so much, that he wouldn't mind being buggered by half of them.

The news, first reported in 'The Texan Sports Gazette' in an article written by Pimple O'Kelly in June, claims that Mr. Trump was interviewed by Miss O'Kelly in a McDonalds in Houston.

Trump had two Big Macs, a large portion of fries, and a Coke, whilst Miss O'Kelly had a Happy Meal.

O'Kelly asked Trump what he made of the cheating scandal.

He smiled, and said: "Cheetos?"

O'Kelly then asked him about Black Lives Matter, and 'taking the knee'.

Trump smiled, took another bite of his Big Mac, and touched her knee.

"Like this?" he asked.

The interview was terminated, with Miss O'Kelly saying to the manager that the President is such a big asshole, that he'd probably be able to accommodate half the Houston Astros team.

Or so it was rumored.