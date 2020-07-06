Kanye West to give Donald Trump lessons in rap

Following his declaration to run for US President in 2020, favorite rapper of anyone who supports the Kardashians, and has not heard any proper rapping, Kanye West has promised that he will give Donald Trump lessons in rapping.

'Even if he doesn't want lessons,' said West. 'He will have them. Like, even though the world doesn't want another album from me, it will have them. Or any new trainer designs, it will have them.'

When asked, Donald Trump said: 'Rap. What is Rap? I prefer Alma Cogan and all of the classics. I like Frank Sinatra. I am an old man now. I want my McDonalds and golf. I have all of the best words.'