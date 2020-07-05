Trump Forgets To Add A Few Living Folks To His National Garden Of Heroes

The latest distraction from the deadly coronavirus and the Clorox solution, Russian bounty money to kill U.S. soldiers, Mexico and the wall, the Michael Flynn case, the Roger Stone case, the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Ghislaine Maxwell case, the Mary Trump biography of Donald Trump, the Donald Trump tax returns, and the upcoming presidential defeat of Donald Trump by Joe Biden, to name just a few, Donald Trump is presently talking about creating The National Garden of Heroes.

Among his list of all-time heroes, Trump failed to add the name of Sean Hannity. Not to worry, Trump plans to name an aircraft carrier after Fox newscaster and advisor and second-best friend, Mr. Hannity.

Rudolph Giuliani was also pretty miffed. “After all I did for the guy! And you just know, he never really, really had any bone spurs in his feet. The 4F’er.”

Bill Barr was reported seen sobbing into his platter of French fries with ketchup and hot sauce on the side.

And Mitch McConnell? Wow! That’s one really angry little Kentuckian. He’s calling for a revote in the Senate for Trump’s impeachment!

“Okay, okay, don’t get so hot in the saddle. Your name will be added to my National Garden of Heroes. Just don’t mention the word impeachment again.”

Super upset to be missing from the National Garden of Heroes is Kanye West. So upset, Mr. West plans to run against Trump for the White House, and have his own National Garden of Heroes and it won’t include Donald Trump or Taylor Swift.

