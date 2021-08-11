China is Reporting a Huge Decline in The Trumpapalooza Flu

HONG KONG – (Satire News) – Several Chinese news agencies are reporting that the leader of the Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is happy to report a downward spiral in cases of the Trumpapalooza Flu Virus (as he has ordered it be called).

He noted that in Shanghai alone, the number of new cases has gone down from 43,201 to 2, in just six shorts days.

He pointed out that one of the two individuals was a tourist from Scotland, and the other was a former practicing Nazi citizen of Germany, who got exiled to China.

Xi Jinping made it abundantly clear that both individuals will now be exiled to Siberia.

When asked what he attributes the tremendous decline of the Trumpapalooza Flu to, the Chinese leader proudly stated that it is all due to his executive directive, that either the people of China will wear medical masks, or else their houses, automobiles, credit cards, and rick shaws will be confiscated and sold at a state auction.

FLU SIDENOTE: Xi Jinping recently told Jimmy Kimmel that since Trump referred to the Coronavirus as the Hong Kong Flu, he now refers to it by the more appropriate name the Trumpapalooza Flu.