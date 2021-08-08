Donald Trump Reveals That His 2024 Presidential Campaign Running Mate Will Be The Gorgeously Hot, Sexy-As-Hell Ivanka Trump

PALM BEACH, Florida - ( Satire New) – Word coming out of the spider-infested Mar-a-Lago mansion is that Donald John Trump is thrilled to announce that his vice-presidential running mate will be none other than his hot, sexy, lusciously delicious daughter Ivanka Trump.

DJT told his BFF and rumored boyfriend Sean Hannity, that with a very pretty running mate as Ivanka there is no way that he will lose.

He said he regrets asking Mike “Vanilla Boy” Pence to be on his 2020 GOP ticket.

Trump said that if it had been him and Ivanka on the 2020 ticket, they would have won by at least 90 million votes.

Dippy Son Eric chimed in and said, “Hell maybe even by 97 billion – it’s possible daddy.”

"Dammit it Eric!" Trump yelled out, "Please, please, shut the fuck up you little stupid bitch!"

Many well-respected psychiatrists agree that Eric Trump has no business walking around by himself and he definitely has no business being around sharp objects.

Meanwhile, when Melania was asked to comment on the Donald Trump-Ivanka Trump ticket she stuck her index finger in her mouth, and remarked, "Lemy shust be best and say these, I reely teenk dat dee two circus clowns deserves easch udder."