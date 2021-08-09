Guess Who Has A Temperature And Is Very Sick?

Someone has a temperature, wearing a mask, getting a vaccination, and self-quarantine at home will not save anyone. Vitamin C won’t do any good. Gluten-free or vegan? Forget it.

It’s spreading like wildfire in every continent because it is wildfire. Planet earth is sick and burning up with a temperature, and that fire will soon reach everyone’s doorstep. A garden hose ain’t going do anything but create steam.

Blame it on combustion engines? Some of it. Streets and freeways, bridges, and highways are crawling with cars and trucks that produce temperature-raising fumes.

While grown-ups ignore the signs, children are more realistic.

“Thank you, pop! We’re inheriting a burnt house. Why didn’t you at least try using the garden hose?”

“It’d just have created steam.”

Wars throughout the planet add to the temperature rising. Can’t you live your own life and let a Palestinian family live theirs? Hey Taliban, why don’t you put down your guns and rockets, quit your hatred of educated women, and try turning a desert into a garden? Too dumb and think your manhood is better demonstrated by carrying a rifle? Now that is stupid.

Multi trillion dollars military-industrial complex quit. Enough is enough. Stop encouraging wars for gigantic profit. When the planet is in cinders, you aren’t going to escape to Mars in a Space-X rocket with a sack full of cash and live happily ever after.

And world dictators, take the money, retire to Switzerland and stop the worldwide migration of people trying to escape your tyranny. You got into office using a coup and rigged every election afterward. Quit. Audrey Hepburn had great taste and chose Switzerland. You’d like it too.

The blue planet looks beautiful from outer space, floating peacefully with God’s gravity in a star-studded universe and having the sun as a constant warming gift.

Make it that way.

