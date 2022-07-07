If Evangelicals were truly honest . . .

Corinthians 13:4-8 (from the DJTV)

4 Trump is not patient, Trump is not kind. He envies everyone, he boasts like a drunken soldier, he is proud. 5 He dishonors others, he is self-seeking, he is easily angered, he keeps a long record of wrongs. 6 Trump delights in evil and rejoices in lies. 7 He never protects, always distrusts, always despairs, and has the attention span of a mollusk.

8 Trump always fails. And where there are conspiracies, he spreads them like maggots; where there are tongues, they will lie incessantly to protect him; where there is true knowledge, we know it doesn’t come from Trump.