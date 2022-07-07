If Evangelicals were truly honest . . .

Funny story written by Matt Birkenhauer

Thursday, 7 July 2022

image for If Evangelicals were truly honest . . .
Trump delights in evil and rejoices in lies.

Corinthians 13:4-8 (from the DJTV)

4 Trump is not patient, Trump is not kind. He envies everyone, he boasts like a drunken soldier, he is proud. 5 He dishonors others, he is self-seeking, he is easily angered, he keeps a long record of wrongs. 6 Trump delights in evil and rejoices in lies. 7 He never protects, always distrusts, always despairs, and has the attention span of a mollusk.

8 Trump always fails. And where there are conspiracies, he spreads them like maggots; where there are tongues, they will lie incessantly to protect him; where there is true knowledge, we know it doesn’t come from Trump.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BibleDonald TrumpevangelicalsJanuary 6Lindsey GrahamRepublicans

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more