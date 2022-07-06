Pizza Hut Has Just Introduced Their Limited Donald Trump Hamalicious Pizzalooza Pizza Which Consists of 97% Ham

Wednesday, 6 July 2022

"Republicans are eating the hell out of the new Donald Trump Hamalicious Pizzalooza Pizza." -ERIC TRUMP

PLANO, Texas - (Satire News) - Word from Pizza Hut headquarters is that the pizza giant has just introduced their Donald Trump Hamalicious Pizzalooza Pizza, which consists of 3% cheese and 97% ham.

A spokesperson for the pizza corporation said that even though the board of directors voted against naming a pizza after a person who is a predator, a racist, a liar, a cheater, a lousy-as-shit golfer, and a basic, all-around douche bag, one of the top executives decided to let the idea ride.

He stated his reason as being because as everyone knows, Republicans tend to eat more pizza than Democrats, Independents, Catholics, little leaguers, atheists, Brooklynites, high school boys, auto mechanics, and Italian-Americans.

One Pizza Hut manager, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, said that he is a hard-core Democrat and there is no way that he will sell a pizza named after a Viet Nam War draft dodging, snake-in-the-grass, pussy-grabber.

Another manager in Corpus Christi, Texas said that he is going to simply call the new pizza, the Ham, Ham, and Lots More Ham Pizza.

SIDENOTE: The American Foodie News Agency reports that they asked Trumpo if he had tasted the Hamalicious Pizzalooza Pizza. He said that he had, and added that it's damn good, but it is not as good as a McDonald's Big Mac.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPizzapizza hut

