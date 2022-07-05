The GOPs Top Pussy Grabber - You Know His Name - Is So Depressed He Hasn't Eaten a Big Mac in 35 Minutes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

"34,379 damn lies have finally affected the Trumptard's facial muscles." -DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - The Trumptard's goofy son (Eric) told GOPicky Magazine that his orange daddy is so damn depressed that he is talking about moving to Russia.

Eric the Stupid, also remarked that his father is looking more and more orange with each passing day.

Goofy stated that his father is now even more orange looking than the actual color orange.

Brother Don Jr., (known as "Sniffy") has even said that he may change his name to something else other than Don, because just hearing the name gives him the crawling creepies.

Melania suggested that Donnie Jr. change his name to Stephanie, because he seems to be, becoming more and more effeminate as times passes.

Don Jr. says that Melania needs to stop messing around with arguably one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and dedicate herself to helping her Donaldo get off the Vodka, the Marlboros, and his 9 Big Mac per day addiction.

In Related News: Ivanka told Anderson Cooper that her daddy made his own bed and now the predatorial he-bitch has to lay in it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

