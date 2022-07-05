Trump Says He's Never Heard of The Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers, The Ku Klux Klan, or The Boy Scouts

MANHATTAN - (Satire News) - The New York Sunshine Observer newspaper has just learned that after watching the Senate Condemnatory Hearing On The Evil Terrorist Assault On Jan.6, Don "The Has-Been" Trump insists that he has never heard of The Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers, The Ku Klux Klan, or The Boy Scouts.

To which hearing committee member Sen. Liz Cheney [R-Wyoming] commented that it appears that El Trump-O's memory is now about as short as his tallywacker (dick).

Nancy Pelosi, who was sitting next to Liz Cheney laughed so hard, she nearly fell out of her chair. Luckily hearing committee chairman Bennie Thompson managed to catch her, before she fell to the floor.

Trump was later asked by a reporter for CNN, how he can possibly still continue to utter his unfounded, groundless, and fucking wild ass lies after every man, woman, and child in America knows that he is nothing but a totally fucked up lying eunuch.

The Donald quickly shot back that he still has both of his gonads (balls).

The reporter replied, "Well that's not what Melania, Stormy, Marjorie, Maria, Ivanka, and Sean Hannity say."