The Pedophiles For Trump Group Is Thinking About Disbanding

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 7 July 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene has always been, and still is the racist predator's biggest supporter.

CHICKEN SALAD CREEK, Kentucky - (Satire News) - One of Donald Trump's most supportive groups, next to the Proud Boys, The Oath Keepers, The Sluttards For The Trumptard, and The Ku Klux Klan is thinking about possibly disbanding.

Kentucky's Pedophiles For Trump is on the verge of disbanding due to the fact that Trump has not given them the $14,000 that he promised he would give them to help defray the cost of the thousands of "Pedophiles For Trump" buttons they had printed up.

At first Donald simply made his same old, same old throw-away statement that he has never heard of Pedophiles for Trump. But when he was shown several videos and over 85 photos of him on stage with the president and vice-president of "Pedophiles For Trump" it jarred his memory quite pronto (as they say in Tijuana, Mexico.

SIDENOTE: The vice-president of the group told a reporter for The Chicago Daily Wind, that one of the reasons why they plan to disband is because they are getting sick and tired of having to paint over graffiti that anti-Trumpers spray all over the front of the Pedophiles For Trump headquarters building.

