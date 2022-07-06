The Magnetometer, A Clavicle, And Throwing A Plate Of Food Against A White House Wall

Hello! That was Donald Trump in action. It seems he told his Secret Service agents to take down the magnetometers at his January 6th pro-insurrection rally, but they said, "No."

Too many Trump folks were carrying automatic rifles, machetes, and killer weapons and stopped by Secret Service manning the magnetometers.

"Take down the magnetometers. Let my people in," or words to that effect. "They aren't here to hurt me."

In other words, they're here to hurt and maim and kill, but not me. How did Trump know that for sure? Was that the established plan? Wasn't that sort of a confession, and isn't that kind of plan against the law?

Magnetometers? A life-saving device that identifies metal objects is also called a metal detector. For example, you can't board a plane if you set off a metal detector or a magnetometer. But Trump was okay having a rally without using a magnetometer.

When the Secret Service would not drive Trump to the Capitol insurrection that he instigated to stop the certification of the 2020 election, he grabbed at the Secret Service agent's clavicle. Trump said, "I'm the f——king president," etc.

This is an example of Trump's bullying behavior.

Fortunately, there wasn't a plate of food in the presidential limousine, as it is his habit to throw a plate of food against White House walls when he's upset and doesn't get his way.

So the January 6th Select Committee is in recess for a few weeks.

Read more by this author: