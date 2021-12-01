(To be sung to the melody of "Frosty the Snowman")
Donald the Con Man was a pissy mean old fool
With a fake orange face and a bulbous nose
And two eyes without a soul.
Donald the Con Man is a sordid tale, they say.
He was made of dough but the children know
How he conned us all one day.
There must have been some Kool Aid
In the bleach that Don drank down.
For when he called his generals in
He began to dance around!
Oh, Donald the Con Man
Was as mean as he could be,
And the children say he could spew and sass
Just the same as any ass.
[Chorus]
Trumpety dump dump
Trumpety dump dump
Look at Donald go.
Trumpety dump dump
Trumpety dump dump
Over the hills of blow.
Ooh Donald the Con Man
Knew he lost the race that day.
He said, "The race was rigged but we’ll have some fun
As we burn down the Beltway."
Down to the Capitol with a flagpole in their hands
The MAGA Klan blithely ran
Saying "Hang Mike Pence right now!”
Don urged them down the streets of town
To beat up the capitol cops.
And they only paused a moment when
They heard Don whisper "Stop!"
Oh, Donald the Con Man
Had to hurry on his way.
But he waved goodbye, saying
"Don't you cry, I'll have your backs someday."
Trumpety dump dump
Trumpety dump dump
Look at Donald go.
Trumpety dump dump
Trumpety dump dump
Over the hills of blow.