(To be sung to the melody of "Frosty the Snowman")

Donald the Con Man was a pissy mean old fool

With a fake orange face and a bulbous nose

And two eyes without a soul.

Donald the Con Man is a sordid tale, they say.

He was made of dough but the children know

How he conned us all one day.

There must have been some Kool Aid

In the bleach that Don drank down.

For when he called his generals in

He began to dance around!

Oh, Donald the Con Man

Was as mean as he could be,

And the children say he could spew and sass

Just the same as any ass.

[Chorus]

Trumpety dump dump

Trumpety dump dump

Look at Donald go.

Trumpety dump dump

Trumpety dump dump

Over the hills of blow.

Ooh Donald the Con Man

Knew he lost the race that day.

He said, "The race was rigged but we’ll have some fun

As we burn down the Beltway."

Down to the Capitol with a flagpole in their hands

The MAGA Klan blithely ran

Saying "Hang Mike Pence right now!”

Don urged them down the streets of town

To beat up the capitol cops.

And they only paused a moment when

They heard Don whisper "Stop!"

Oh, Donald the Con Man

Had to hurry on his way.

But he waved goodbye, saying

"Don't you cry, I'll have your backs someday."

Trumpety dump dump

Trumpety dump dump

Look at Donald go.

Trumpety dump dump

Trumpety dump dump

Over the hills of blow.