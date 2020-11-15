Deep State Voter Fraud Thwarted By Slim Everdingle And Dirty Trick Detwiler

BILLINGSGATE POST: Rack up the balls, boys. Put away the cues. The Trumpster is on his way, and he ain’t gonna lose.

Warning, Trump-haters. This could be just another giant rat f*ck:

Using undercover methods first developed by Slim and Dirty to thwart the collusion between James Comey and Robert Mueller in their attempt to bring down the Trump Presidency, they spent countless hours outside CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, in their grey, nondescript 1952 Studebaker Champion, watching and waiting for signs that the Democrats had infiltrated the CIA, and together, with the help of then-CIA Director John Brennan, put in play the clandestine operation named “Hammer and Scoreboard”, a sinister plot by the Deep State to use the internet to switch over Trump votes to Biden.

This program was initially conceived by the CIA to influence elections in other countries. However, it was easily adapted to do the same with this election.

During the stakeout, Slim had to put up with the popcorn farts rattled off by Dirty that made his eyes water. They came at a level not seen since the movie, Blazing Saddles.

“WTF! Dirty. This job is tough enough without you fogging-up the windows.”

“Brings back a lotta memories, Dude. Seems like yesterday we saw Comey teetering around in his high-heel pumps with four-inch hour glass heels. Looked like a giraffe with the heebie jeebies.”

“How about Mueller wearing that pink boa they got from J Edgar Hoover’s private closet at FBI Headquarters? F*cking ridiculous.”

Slim: “No one’s going to believe this sh*t. Why do we bother?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. But that’s why we make the big bucks.”