A Secret White House Document Reveals That Trump Wanted All of His Walter Reed Hospital Doctors and Nurses To Be Republicans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – According to the Washington Globe Express, President Trump told the director of the Walter Reed Hospital that he wanted all of his doctors and nurses to be Republicans.

He made it clear that he did not want any Democrat doctors or nurses getting anywhere near him.

When he was asked why, he replied that he was afraid that they may have tried to do something extreme, like possibly castrating him, or maybe completely cutting off his gorgeous Miss USA hair.

A nurse even confided to a Globe Express reporter that POTUS also demanded that, along with no doctors and nurses being Democrat, he also made it abundantly clear that he did not want to have any doctors or nurses who were fans of the NBA or the NFL attending to him.

One nurse became so upset that she came very close to Gorilla Gluing his genitalia to a ping pong ball.