William Barr is Too Busy Being Trump’s Personal Lawyer To Bother With Being The Nation’s Attorney General

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News reports that the United States Attorney General needs to be reminded that he works for the people of the United States.

He is not the personal, suck-ass attorney of the jerk who legally lost the election by the biggest voter margin in history.

As millions, including Republicans, have said, Donaldo and Billo are running the USA, as if it was a mafia crime family.

The two bloated boys seem to think that they can do whatever the hell they want, and the American people be damned.

As the master of the macabre, Vincent Price once said, “It’s gonna come back to haunt you and pretty soon, bitches.”

Law experts from Harvard, Yale, and even George Armstrong Custer University, have said that Trump will soon be making license plates in New York’s infamous Sing Sing Prison.

And the tub of lard, Barr, will most certainly be dis-BARR-ed, and have to go back to his old job, emptying septic tanks in Staten Island, New York.

Meanwhile, The Pensacola Global-Globe is reporting that Melania Trump will end up divorcing her evil husband, and write a tell-all book tentatively titled, “Donaldo Trump Makes Atilla the Hun Look Like Little Ricky Ricardo.”