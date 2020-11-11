Trump Nosed Out By “Hair Sniffing Prevert”

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 11 November 2020

image for Trump Nosed Out By “Hair Sniffing Prevert”
Sniff Sniff

BILLINGSGATE POST: What a way to lose an election - being nosed out by a hair-sniffing prevert.

White House insiders, who wish to remain anonymous, claim that the President is having a difficult time adjusting to losing his White House digs to a man who, he claims, is unfit to be president, due to his penchant for sticking his proboscis into the hairdos of unsuspecting females.

“Even in my worst dreams, I can’t believe the American public would overlook a clean-cut guy like myself, and vote for a hair-sniffing prevert.”

Slim: “It’s f*cking Un-American!”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Where is Estes Kefauver when we need him?”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

