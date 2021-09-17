The Kremlin is Reporting That Putin Has Blocked Trump

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Kremlin states that Russian President Vladimir Putin has just gone into his Facebook account and blocked the one-term, twice-impeached, former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Donald Trump.

Reports are that Putin just got sick and tired of his close friends asking him why he would even want to allow a fucking loser, like DJT, to even think about reaching out to him.

Vlady, as Melanie calls him, realized that if he is going to continue to have the respect of the Russian people, as well as spineless, devotees like Rudy Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, and Scott Baio, then he had better distance himself as far as he can from the star of the infamous Russia Pee-Pee Tapes, which are now selling on the Kremlin’s website for $27, or three for $80.

Meanwhile, “Shithead” Trump's personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has just informed the news media that Trump has isotopian 41 calcium deposits growing on his tongue.