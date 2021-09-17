The Kremlin is Reporting That Putin Has Blocked Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 17 September 2021

image for The Kremlin is Reporting That Putin Has Blocked Trump
Putin recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity, that Trump will forever be his little tiny-fingered puppet!

MOSCOW – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Kremlin states that Russian President Vladimir Putin has just gone into his Facebook account and blocked the one-term, twice-impeached, former resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Donald Trump.

Reports are that Putin just got sick and tired of his close friends asking him why he would even want to allow a fucking loser, like DJT, to even think about reaching out to him.

Vlady, as Melanie calls him, realized that if he is going to continue to have the respect of the Russian people, as well as spineless, devotees like Rudy Giuliani, Mitch McConnell, and Scott Baio, then he had better distance himself as far as he can from the star of the infamous Russia Pee-Pee Tapes, which are now selling on the Kremlin’s website for $27, or three for $80.

Meanwhile, “Shithead” Trump's personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has just informed the news media that Trump has isotopian 41 calcium deposits growing on his tongue.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMitch McConnellRussiaThe KremlinVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more