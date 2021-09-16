Melania Trump Says That Donald Is Being a Real Asshole by Repeatedly Taunting Their Two Pet Goldfish

MARA-a-LAGO - (Satire News) - One of the maids, who works for the Trumps at their Florida mansion told a reporter with iRumors that Melania is extremely upset.

The maid, who said that she was originally from Mozambique, but is as white as Nicole Kidman, revealed that Mr. T, as the work staff calls the "Predator-in-Chief," has all of a sudden started taunting the two family goldfish; "Sean Hannity" and "Marjorie Taylor Greene."

The maid, who goes by the nickname "Tarzana," told iRumors reporter Vodka Vermicelli, that the orange piece-of-shit, as the employees call Trump behind his back, will all of a sudden reach into the goldfish bowl and grab one of the goldfish, take it out of the bowl, and just swing it around for a few seconds.

"Tarzana" added that Trump, who has ballooned up to 317 pounds will then put that goldfish back in and take the other one out and repeat the same routine.

Vermicelli remarked that one of the gardeners saw Trump messing with the fish and he told Melania, who approached her husband and told him that he is not going to abuse their pet goldfish like he did dozens and dozens of his effen bitches.

Trump put an extremely startled "Marjorie Taylor Greene" back in the fishbowl and he and continued eating his four Big Macs.