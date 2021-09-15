General Marmaduke Barks Up Wrong Tree: Makes Peking Duck Nuclear Attack

BILLINGSGATE POST: General Marmaduke Milley, the lead mutt on the Joint Chiefs of Staff dog sled, reportedly called his counterpart in China to give him a “heads up” before President Trump unleashed a nuclear attack.

In a soon to be released fiction novel co-authored by legendary Bob Woodward and veteran Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Marmaduke Milley, single-handedly took secret action to limit President Trump from potentially launching nuclear weapons on China.

This report was based on “Peril,” a new book by Woodward and Costa, which they said relied on interviews with 200 sources and is due to be released next week.

In a number of calls, General Marmaduke sought to assure General Li Zuecheng of the People’s Liberation Army of China that it wouldn’t be necessary for him to practice putting his head between his legs to kiss his ass goodbye because he, Marmaduke, would alert him ahead of time.

Marmaduke, who is now in the doghouse, also was also quoted saying ‘I agree with you on everything’ when Nancy Poozleosi called Trump ‘crazy’ after the Capitol riot on January 6.

This alone should keep the white-jacketed interns with the giant butterfly nets busy as they chase down these wackos in Washington.

Dr. Slim: “I don’t know where to start. You have any questions, Dirty?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. How many sets of jowls does Gen. Marmaduke have?”