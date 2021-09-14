President Biden Says That Donald Trump Will Be Wearing An Orange Prison Jumpsuit By Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – President Biden was recently asked what he really thinks about the man who lived in the White House right before him.

Can you be more specific? he asked.

Yes sir, the Racist-in-Chief, came the reply.

Oh, okay, Donald Trump, I gotcha bro.

The president went on to say that in the history of history, there has never, ever been a historical figure who lied more than the Big Mac-faced, orange complected, son-of-a-bitch, namely Donald Jonathan Trump.

The White House media press all laughed in unison, except for Bingo Branch, the Fox News reporter.

He angrily stood up and said he was leaving.

The room erupted in tremendous applause.

“And don’t let the door hit you on your fat GOP ass punk,” shouted President Biden.

He then waited for the laughter to die down and added, “But seriously folks, like my daddy used to say, Joey, there are some men among us who are just destined to wear orange jumpsuits and end up in fuckin’ prison.”

POTUS took off his dark aviator glasses and remarked, “And Don The Con, Old Toddler Fingers, the former Pied Piper of the Potomac, certainly fits the bill to a mothereffen T.”