So Donald Trump Was Nuts! Who knew?

Senate and House Republicans are outraged, totally outraged because General Milley prevented World War III with China. One would think that Republicans would be grateful. But no.

Instead, Republicans claim that General Milley had no right to become the adult in the room when Trump’s itchy finger was on the nuclear buttons.

General Milley stepped outside of Donald Trump's full-nut-house circle and rang up China. He reassured China, saying, “Yeah, he’s nuts. But not to worry. We’ve got him strapped to a chair, and he can’t reach any nuclear buttons.”

With clicking chip-sticks, China said, “Got it.”

Caramba, that’s hot!

So Trump’s echo chamber (in the House, Senate, and Fox News) call General Milley’s actions treasonous! But they’re okay with Trump’s insurrection attempt at the Capitol on January 6th.

The truth is that Donald Trump was unceremoniously dropped, kicked out of the White House by most voters, and replaced by Joe Biden.

Trump enlisted Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election by refusing to certify it. Instead, Pence sought former Vice President Dan Quayle’s approval, but Quayle (while the vice president could not spell the word POTATO) said, “You can’t do that.”

Pence certified the election that Biden won. Then word went out to hang Mike Pence. A hangman’s scaffolding was erected in the Capitol. The hunt went on for Mike Pence. Trump told followers they had to fight for their country and incited the insurrection of January 6th.

China feared a preumtive strike by Trump to stay in power.

General Milley made the telephone call calming China's fears, and Republicans called the General’s act treasonous.

Ho! Ho! Ho!

