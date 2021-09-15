Trump Takes Credit for California Recall Result

The inept, and not particularly popular, Governor Gavin Newsom of California easily won a Tuesday recall election.

Not surprisingly, there are differing interpretations of the results. Newsom sees his victory as an overwhelming mandate for his failed policies.

The supporters of the leading Republican nominee, Larry Elder, see media bias and voting irregularities. Never mind that about 64 percent of voters supported Newsom. Elder lost by more than 2.5 million votes.

A dispassionate observer might see the result as hardly surprising given that the alternative to Newsom was Elder, who is a right wing radio host and political neophyte. It would seem that California can certainly do better.

Donald Trump, however, has a different interpretation:

“Larry Elder tried to distance himself from me. That was a serious strategic mistake. He did not want my endorsement. I did not campaign for him. Is it any wonder that the San Francisco sissy boy won going away? Had Elder sought my help, millions and millions of Californians from all over the state who stayed home would have voted, and he’d be governor.

Trump went on:

“America needs my leadership now more than ever. Unfortunately, it will have to wait until 2025, but I promise it will be worth it. In the meantime, I will continue to run the Republican Party and endorse wonderful candidates--intelligent, insightful individuals who agree with everything that I say and do.”

In short, it’s politics as usual.