Ivanka Trump Has Hit Her “Change of Life” And She Is Positively Devastated, Depressed, and Bitter-As-Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 September 2021

image for Ivanka Trump Has Hit Her “Change of Life” And She Is Positively Devastated, Depressed, and Bitter-As-Hell
Ivanka and Melania have been described by close family members as hating each other beyond belief.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Taboid Today has just confirmed that Donald Trump’s favorite child has officially entered into the menopausal state.

Double T reporter Papaya Bamboo, first broke the story after talking to Ivanka's step-mommy Melania Trump.

Mela, as Marjorie Taylor Greene calls her, told her other step-daughter, Tiffany Trump, that for the past 5 weeks she had noticed that Ivanka had been acting like a real effen bitch (Melania’s exact words).

Mrs. Trump simply just wrote it off as Ivanka the spoiled little conceited, self-centered beatch merely embracing her hateful, spoiled little rich girl personality.

But after she talked to Eric Trump, he confirmed that he had actually seen Ivanka acting like a crazy banshee due to the fact that she was having some horrendous hot flashes.

Eric, who many say is missing about 7 or 9 keys from his computer keyboard, said that Ivanka looked like the largest damn lobster that he had ever seen.

In Other News. Mitch McConnell’s wife, Ling Ling, told Anderson Cooper, that the Disney Corporation wants to turn her husband into a new Disney animal cartoon character, to be named Titty Boo The Turtle.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump

