Hope Hicks Wants To Have Trump’s Baby

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 6 August 2021

image for Hope Hicks Wants To Have Trump’s Baby
Many of Trump's base really and truly feel that Hope Hicks will soon become the 4th Mrs. Donald Trump.

BALTIMORE – (Satire News) – The rumors swirling around Baltimore are that former White House aide to the one-term president Donald John Trump, Hope Hicks, has confided to her hairdresser that she wants to have DJT’s baby in the worst way.

One has to wonder what exactly 'in the worst way means.' Info guru Andy Cohen said that even he, who knows everything about everyone, said that he is stumped beyond belief as to what 'in the worst way' actually means.

Meanwhile, Melania has heard about Hope’s wish and she said that as far as she is concerned, she can take her orange piece of shit husband, and boink him till his orange hair turns purple.

She then added that it will be extremely difficult for Miss Hope to become pregnant from Donaldo since, as she explicitly pointed out, he is now suffering from second-degree erectile dysfunction, which Melania blames totally on his penchant to lie, and lie, and lie a bunch more.

Holiday Note. China has cancelled all of their October Rice Festivals due to the extreme rice shortage.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Andy CohenBabyErectile DysfunctionHope HicksMelania Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more