Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Are Fighting Like Cats and Dogs

PALM SPRINGS, Florida – (Satire News) – An insider reports that the sparks are flying far and wide inside the Trump compound known as Mar-a-Lago.

The source said that two Secret Service agents had to physically separate the wife and eldest daughter of the former “Golfer-in-Chief."

It is being kept hush hush, but information guru Andy Cohen has gotten the juicy details.

He commented that Ivanka made a comment referring to Melania’s cellulite. Melania reportedly shot back by saying that Ivanka has a weird fetish concerning her father, and their sick-as-shit occasional French kissing.

Ivanka came back by saying that at least she never posed in very revealing lingerie in Playguy Magazine.

Melania said that’s just because no red-blooded American male wants to see a 6-foot-2-inch tall, skinny-legged giraffe in a sexy, skimpy teddie.

The two finally stopped their very personal diatribes when little Barron Trump walked in and told the two argumentative women to shut the eff up.