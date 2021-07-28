Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump Are Fighting Like Cats and Dogs

Every employee at Mar-a-Lago knows full-well that Melania and Ivanka cannot stand each other.

PALM SPRINGS, Florida – (Satire News) – An insider reports that the sparks are flying far and wide inside the Trump compound known as Mar-a-Lago.

The source said that two Secret Service agents had to physically separate the wife and eldest daughter of the former “Golfer-in-Chief."

It is being kept hush hush, but information guru Andy Cohen has gotten the juicy details.

He commented that Ivanka made a comment referring to Melania’s cellulite. Melania reportedly shot back by saying that Ivanka has a weird fetish concerning her father, and their sick-as-shit occasional French kissing.

Ivanka came back by saying that at least she never posed in very revealing lingerie in Playguy Magazine.

Melania said that’s just because no red-blooded American male wants to see a 6-foot-2-inch tall, skinny-legged giraffe in a sexy, skimpy teddie.

The two finally stopped their very personal diatribes when little Barron Trump walked in and told the two argumentative women to shut the eff up.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

