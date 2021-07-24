Mexico Has Decided To Legalize Marijuana

MEXICO CITY – (Satire News) – According to Bravo Network information guru, Andy Cohen, the Republic of Mexico has decided to legalize the sale and purchase of marijuana.

A spokesperson for the nation south of the USA stated that after hiring a drug consulting firm out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they have realized that Mexico is losing billions and billions of dollars to the various drug cartels from Guatemala, Costa Rica, Venezuela, and Macadamia.

The spokesperson, identified as Refugio Raspa-Nuevo Video, said that it is his understanding that one of the cartels from Costa Rica, Los Vatos Del Valle de Los Platanos, is already planning on expanding their operations to Iceland, Greenland, Scotland, and Kamgooganda.

Meanwhile, word filtering out of the world’s largest company Bezos-Musk Inc, is that they are already planning on opening up what will be the world’s largest marijuana distribution center, in the Mexican border town of Tijuana, Mexico.

SIDENOTE: The company will operate in Mexico as La Compania El Bezos-Musk.