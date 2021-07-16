Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants To Have Ben Affleck’s Baby

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 16 July 2021

image for Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants To Have Ben Affleck’s Baby
J.Lo told Andy Cohen that all Alex wanted to talk about was baseball, baseball, and baseball.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – A friend who is very close to Jennifer Lopez told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle that J.Lo has fallen head-over-heels in love with Ben Affleck (again).

The 51-year-old ‘Jenny from the block’ says that Ben has given her sexual feelings that she has never had before.

She pointed out that she has always had a special place in her heart, her mind, and her hooha for Benjamin, who is three years younger than her.

J.Lo said tongue-in-cheek that she loves singing, acting, and dancing, but her new love is being a bonafide ‘cougar.’

And now the famous resident of the “Big Apple,” has confided to the world that she wants for Affy to knock her up and give her a little Benny or a little J.Lo.

Meanwhile Affleck told Anderson Cooper that Miss Lopez is the most mature, intelligent, funny, and horniest woman that he has ever known.

Coop replied by saying, hey Ben, I find J.Lo to be sexually hot...and I'm as gay as Elton John.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

