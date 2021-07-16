Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants To Have Ben Affleck’s Baby

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – A friend who is very close to Jennifer Lopez told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle that J.Lo has fallen head-over-heels in love with Ben Affleck (again).

The 51-year-old ‘Jenny from the block’ says that Ben has given her sexual feelings that she has never had before.

She pointed out that she has always had a special place in her heart, her mind, and her hooha for Benjamin, who is three years younger than her.

J.Lo said tongue-in-cheek that she loves singing, acting, and dancing, but her new love is being a bonafide ‘cougar.’

And now the famous resident of the “Big Apple,” has confided to the world that she wants for Affy to knock her up and give her a little Benny or a little J.Lo.

Meanwhile Affleck told Anderson Cooper that Miss Lopez is the most mature, intelligent, funny, and horniest woman that he has ever known.

Coop replied by saying, hey Ben, I find J.Lo to be sexually hot...and I'm as gay as Elton John.