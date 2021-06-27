The NBA Announces It Will Use Pink Basketballs In Honor of Gay Pride Month

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) – The commissioner of the National Basketball Association has just informed the sports media that the NBA will use pink basketballs to honor Gay Pride Month.

Commissioner Adam Silver, said that NBA’s board of directors approved the idea by a vote of 17-3.

One of the board members who voted against using pink balls was Constance V. Pishminny, 49, who simply said that she's just not fond of the color pink.

She then added that she wants all of the hate emails, hate texts, hate Instagram's, and hate stares to stop immediately.

Meanwhile the head of the NBA Players Guild, LeBron James, suggested that Ms. Pishminny donate at least $5,000 to a gay organization and perhaps that will help to get some of the heat off of her bigoted ass.

He then added that otherwise she will just be another one in a long line of entitled white “Karens.”

SIDENOTE. BuzzFuzz is reporting that noted gay man, Anderson Cooper says that he wants to buy 10 of the pink balls.