Melania Trump Says That Donaldo Is So Worried About Going To Prison That He Only Sleeps 25 Minutes a Night

MAR-a-LAGO, Florida – (Satire News) – The former first lady and proponent of the “Be Best” movement recently spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in The George Corley Wallace Commemorative Bedroom at Mar-a-Lago.

She told him that he is without a doubt, her most favorite Democrat, next to Meghan Markle and Robert De Niro.

Cooper informed her that he has never revealed whether he’s a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent.

Melania smiled and said that she can see it in his gorgeously sexy blue eyes that he’s a Democrat.

Lets move on cutey, Cooper quipped, flashing her a smile that could melt metal.

Anderson asked her how her husband was doing. She rolled her eyes and replied that Donaldo is Donaldo. All he does is play golf, and say that the election was stolen, play more golf, and say that the election was robbed, play more effen golf, and say that Ivanka is getting more and more beautiful and sexy with every passing week.

At that point Coop asked her what the hell is his obsessive fascination with his own daughter.

Melania rolled her eyes again and replied, “Andershun, let me says tu ju, dat my husbandt made me to promise to nebber, ebber tells tu no one his secretive secret about heem and Vanky, as he calls her in private.”

Cooper made a confused face and told her that he would just leave it at that.

“Tank ju tu mush Andershun.” Melania commented.