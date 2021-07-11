California’s Most Popular Nude Resort, Rancho Genitalia, Has Been Sold For $37.4 Million

BIRTHDAY SUIT, California – (Satire News) – The most famous nude resort in the nation has just been sold for an amazing $37.4 million.

Rancho Genitalia, which is located just north of Tarzana, was originally built in April of 2013, by Playboy Magazine guru Hugh Hefner.

The luxuriously lavish nude resort has seen some of the world’s most famous naked bodies; including Jennifer Lopez, Vladimir Putin, Aishwarya Rae, Britney Spears, Ringo Starr, Matt Gaetz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.

The 2,841 acre ranch, has a helicopter pad, the biggest hot tub in the world; that can accommodate 90 plus bodies (at one time), state-of-the-art sex toys, imported from Copenhagen, Denmark, and several condom dispensers located throughout the premises.

The nude resort ranch was reportedly purchased by Crown Prince Haseem Yaseem Gutanteem of Dubai, India.

The Crown Prince commented to Tittle Tattle Tonight’s Pico de Gallo, that ever since he was a little boy riding on his two-humped camel, Spitty, he dreamed of one day owning a nude resort in America.

SIDENOTE: Rancho Genitalia records show that one Donald Johnny Trump, is a charter member of the resort, although he used the fake name Betty Titsburger.