PHILADELPHIA – (Satire News) – Matt Gaetz told Tucker Carlson that he does not know RuPaul, nor has he ever kissed her as TMZ was reporting.

Gaetz added that the photo that went out on the national wires of him sitting on RuPaul’s lap at a gay bar in Philly is totally photoshopped.

He added that for one, he does not own a Boston Red Sox baseball cap and secondly, he certainly does not wear Daisy Duke short shorts, and definitely not in public.

When told that RuPaul had been contacted and he/she replied that she/he and Matty had been dating on and off for the last five weeks.

Gaetz exploded saying that he is not into tall transvestites and furthermore RuPaul is black, and he has never dated a black bisexual, not even back in 2014, when he visited Mozambique for two weeks.

Meanwhile gay rapper Black Kitty Meow Meow told BuzzFuzz that Gaetz had groped him at a KFC in downtown Atlanta back in March.