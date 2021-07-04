Rudy Giuliani Has Reportedly Told Trump That His Goose is Cooked and He’s Headed For The “Big House” (AKA Prison)

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) – It is being reported by Ipso Facto News that Donald J. Trump will most probably be wearing an orange jumpsuit by Labor Day.

His former lawyer and Numero Uno ass kisser, as they say in Mexicali, Mexico, texted Trump and told him that he heard from a source inside the New York State Attorney Generals office, that they have enough evidence to send him away for 82 years.

Trump fired back saying that it’s all a hoax, a witch hunt, and a friggin' mirage.

The “Sea Monster,” aka Giuliani informed Trump that they have photos, videos, and even a charcoal drawing of him doing shit, that he should not have been doing.

Meanwhile, Melania reportedly called up her BFF Meghan Markle and said “Meggy, my Donaldo he has reely gone and stepped smack dab in, how jus say eat, cowsheet.”