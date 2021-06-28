Is Donald Trump Rosemary's Baby?

It's a toss-up. On the one hand, the rumor is that people are buying tickets to Donald Trump’s 2024 inauguration. And on the other hand, people are buying tickets to be in court to watch his jail sentencing sometime between this year and 2024.

The slammer or four more years in the White House? This situation doesn’t speak too well about US politics. The US is supposed to be a democracy and not a 3rd world banana republic. But what can citizens use as an excuse except to say, "Donald Trump was here! Scrambled eggs and all."

Could he have been Rosemary'sBaby?

No. That was just a fictional Roman Polansky film. Although, Trump was true fiction while working on television.

Trump was a scripted television talk show host, and enough voters believed in the script he memorized. On his talk show, he sounded profound, decisive, smart, having the executive ability and vocabulary beyond these, them, and those. The voters bought it.

In reality, he was an empty box. He was told what to say, where to look, and what to decide.

Along with viewers, Donald Trump began to believe in his written script. "I'm a genius!"

If Trump can manage to delay criminal proceedings past the election and win, then he'll be able to appoint his own Attorney General, who would stall, stop and quash any indictment.

Like what Attorney General Bill Barr was able to do.

Without his very own Attorney General, it sounds like a go straight to a jail sentence.

About buying Trump 2024 inauguration tickets?

That clock is ticking.

