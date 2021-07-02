Trump Travels To Milwaukee For a Dental Appointment

MILWAUKEE – (Satire News) - Trump visited the city known as “Brew City,” so called because of the fact that it has 46 beer breweries and 24 McDonalds.

The 75-year-old fibbin' fool was in town for a dental appointment with his long time dentist, Dr. Hoagy P. Dickendacker, Jr.

Dr. Dick, as most of his patients call him, is considered to be one of the best cavity doctors east of the Mississippi River.

He boasts that he has filled cavities of such notable Americans as Marie Osmond, Jay Silverheels (Tonto), Hulk Hogan, Stormy Daniels, and three members of the 70s rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young.

Dr. Dick, gained nationwide notoriety in 2002, when he removed an enlarged wisdom tooth through a female patient’s anal orifice.

When asked why he went the rectal route, the doctor said that he decided to use the back door highway, so to speak, so that he would not damage the patient’s tonsils which were enlarged to the size of tangerines.

Afterwards he stated that he will never, ever again perform that kind of a surgery.

When asked why not, he replied, “Because the friggin’ bitch was screaming so damn effen loud that people in offices four floors above ours could hear her yelling like a crazed banshee.”