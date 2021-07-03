Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene Both Agree That VP Kamala Harris is Actually Swedish

DETROIT – (Satire News) – Marjorie Taylor Greene accompanied her all-time hero and fantasy crush Donald J. Trump to the Carburetor Coliseum in Detroit for a pre-2024 campaign rally.

A reporter with Detroit’s Channel 71 Eye-Spectator News estimated the crowd to be somewhere between 19 and 43 individuals, most unemployed auto workers and a smattering of carnival workers.

Trump told the red MAGA cap-wearing crowd that his personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi has just stated that he has the body of a 24-year-old NFL football player.

Donald Trump Jr’s, girlfriend, the long-as-hell-legged Kimberly Guilfoyle, pointed out that after speaking candidly with Melania, the “Trumpeter,” as Ann Coulter calls him, can still get it up at least three times a week.

After the pep rally, Trump was seen openly flirting with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently told Anderson Cooper, that she will be Trump's 2024 GOP vice-presidential candidate.

DJT was asked by the Channel 71 reporter what he thought about VP Kamala Harris. He rolled his eyes, patted his over-sized belly, and burped as he said that he and Marjorie Taylor Greene recently learned from Rudy “The Sea Creature” Giuliani that Harris is actually not Indian and Jamaican as she has repeatedly claimed.

Marjorie then chimed in and said that her and Trumpy, found out from “Fruity Rudy” that Kamala is actually 91% Swedish.

Meanwhile, Melania has said off-the-record, that she always had a sneaky suspicion that VP Harris was from the Pacific Island country of Sweden.