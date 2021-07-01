Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Alleging That Donald Trump Propositioned Her In An Elevator

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 1 July 2021

image for Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Alleging That Donald Trump Propositioned Her In An Elevator
Pelosi said that Taylor Greene is the type of cunt that will turn on a man in .3 seconds as evidenced by her anti-Trump mask.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Well it appears that the honeymoon between Marjorie “Yuck Face” Taylor Greene and Donald “The Grand Fibber” Trump is finally over.

Reports coming out of MTG’s office reveal that she is extremely upset at the fact that when he visited her last Friday, he came on to her in the office elevator and made all kinds of lewd, lascivious, lecherous remarks (and that’s just the L's).

Trump, ever the innocent little bitch, denies it with every fiber, carb, and fat cell in his gluttonous body.

Marjorie is so upset that she told Mitch McConnell that if he does not do something to reprimand old “Baby Fingers” that she is going to fill out an assault complaint with the Washington D.C. Police Department.

Meanwhile Trump told his goofy son Eric, that Marjorie is so effen ugly he wouldn’t touch her with Matt Gaetz peepee.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald TrumpEric TrumpMarjorie Taylor GreeneMatt Gaetz

