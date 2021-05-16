Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Frolicking and Rollicking on a Nude Beach Down In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – (Satire News) – Hollywood Innuendo’s crack reporter Fajita San Guacamole is reporting that former lovebirds, Jen & Ben, were spotted drinking avocado margaritas and munching on El Machote Fiery Hot Corn Chips down in sunny old Mexico.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at Cabo San Lucas' highly-secluded Sofia Vergara Nude Beach, where the hot-looking pair was carrying on as if they had just been to their high school prom.

It is no secret that the heart-broken Jenny on the block has seemed to have gotten her romantic act together and moved on past the New York Yankee great Alex Rodriguez.

According to Miss San Guacamole, Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been lighting up the Cabo sky with their openly sensuous PDA’s (Public Displays of Affection).

San Guacamole observed the happy-as-hell twosome frolicking and rollicking from a distance of 200 yards, with her brand new state-of-the-art Olympiad 8,000 Zoomistic Camera.

The camera is so powerful that it actually captured a pen-written tattoo that Ben had written on J.Lo’s tummy which read, “Every part of Jenny’s erotically gorgeous body belongs to Benny.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s ex-fiancé was spotted on the Santa Monica Pier with a young woman, dressed as Cinderella, who looked like she had just graduated from high school.

Bravo Network entertainment guru, Andy Cohen, who knows everything about everybody, commented that the young woman looked like a young version of Dolly Parton.

He then added, but without the hair, the lily white skin, the tons and tons of money, and the gigantic boobs.

IN OTHER NEWS: Reports coming out of Bolivia state that their planned invasion of Wales has been cancelled due to a transmission problem with their destroyer, the BS Mrs. Simon Bolivar.