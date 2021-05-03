Alex Rodriguez Addresses The Demi Lovato Rumors

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – Former New York Yankees great and spokesperson for Hercules Brand Condoms and El Matador Beer Alex Rodriguez, 45, spoke with Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle.

Miss Fiddle asked him about the rumorindoes that are swirling about that he and Demi Lovato have been seen at several LaLaLand hot spot locations engaging in, what some would call lascivious PDA’s.

The future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer grinned as he took a bite out of his In-N-Out burger and simply replied "Hmmmmm."

He did admit that he and the 28-year-old singer have been exchanging text messages recently.

A-Rod then went on to explain that he has been there for Demi after her relationship with Brad Bitt hit the proverbial rocks.

Alex commented that Demi and him have lots in common. He disclosed that both dislike the same things like jellyfish, the MamaMilitia, escargot, Isis, tsunamis, raw onions, and the Boston Red Sox.

Miss Frisbee did contact Miss Lovato to get a comment from her, but the songstress said that she could not talk to her at the moment, since she was out on Rodeo Drive shopping for a Rolex watch for ‘Lex,' as she calls her new ‘confidante.’