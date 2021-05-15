President Joe Biden To Meet With President Vladimir Putin and President Kim Jong-un In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 May 2021

image for President Joe Biden To Meet With President Vladimir Putin and President Kim Jong-un In Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Sofia will meet with first lady Jill Biden and 3 former presidents to work out the Cabo San Lucas Meeting details.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Word coming out of the Biden White House is that President Joe Biden will be traveling to the beautiful resort city of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September to meet with the leaders of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said that first lady Jill Biden will be working out all of the details of the three-day meeting with the able assistance of President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, and Hollywood sex throb Sofia Vergara.

When asked by Sinclair Petaluma with Political Salad Bar Magazine why a Hollywood actress would be in on the planning of such an important world meeting, Miss Psaki simply stated that Miss Vergara is fluent in Spanish, Russian, and Korean.

Jen then added that the gorgeously sexy actress has an IQ of 173, and she can also speak fluent Comanche, not to mention that the erotically sultry Sofia is very, very easy on the eyes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

