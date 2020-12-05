Megan Thee Stallion To Have Her Humongous Tits Reduced

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – It’s no secret in the entertainment world that rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s breasts are the biggest ones to come down the entertainment pike in a long time.

Bravo Network's Andy Cohen has called the singer with the two e's in her middle name, the “Black Dolly Parton”, but added that Megan’s mammaries can pretty much stay up on their own.

But, with all her fame, money, and wolf-whistles, Megan is reportedly a bit on the sad side.

One of her back-up singers has commented that, at times, the weight of Megan’s knockers cause her to physically topple over if she leans too far forward.

This recently happened as she was shopping for Midol tablets at a Walmart in Brooklyn, and she ended up toppling over a display sign advertising Cinderella brand douche bags.

Megan has consulted a dozen bazonga specialists, and has decided to go in for a breast reduction, or, in medical terms, a Titatanectomy.

The physician who will be performing the 9-hour surgery, Dr. Quang Hooey, stated that he and a team of several nurses, nurse assistants, and a pedicurist, will be removing 4 pounds of pure unadulterated tit fat from each melon.

When asked what Megan Thee Stallion’s new cup-size would be, Dr. Hooey stated that she would still have a pair of damn good looking 36-DD tits, down from 36-DDDDD.