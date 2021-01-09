Alex Rodriguez Pays $4,000 For Jennifer Lopez To Get An Ass Tattoo

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the sexiest celebrities in America has just revealed that her New Year’s resolution was to get a brand new tattoo on her ample ass.

Jennifer Lopez told Bedroom Pillow Talk’s Carolina Chipotle that her fiancé, Yankees great Alex Rodriguez, took her to Manhattan’s most prestigious tattoo parlor, Inks-R-Us, and paid $4,000 for his babe to get a tattoo of a high G Sharp – which happens to be J.Lo’s favorite note.

The tattooist, Tino del Cilantro, has put explicitly vulgar tattoos on the bodies of such sexy hotties as Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, The Quesadilla Sisters Band, and Melania Trump.

When asked what Melania’s tattoo was, he replied that it’s a tiny Slovenia Kiolbasa Sausage, which she wanted on her bikini line.

Meanwhile, J.Lo said that she has been working real hard to get down to 87 pounds, as she is going to be starring in the motion picture – “The Skinny Songstress – The Celine Dion Story.”