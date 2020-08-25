Miley Cyrus Said She Watched the Republican National Convention and She Counted a Total of 903 Lies

WEST HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - The former star of the Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana” remarked to Entertainment Tonight that she decided to watch the opening night of the Republican National Convention.

The convention was sponsored in part by the Goya Beans Company and the Trump International Hotel.

Miley said that she was shocked to see Donald Trump Junior's eyes. She remarked that either he had been crying, or else he had been doing something that everyone knows will give you that glassy-eyed look.

The entertainer wondered how on earth the world’s greatest petting zoo hunter could read the teleprompter through all of those tears.

Trump Jr., in his 10-minute speech, uttered 51 lies, including the one where he said that his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, did not steal him away from his wife and his five little kids.

Miley said that she was amazed that Nikki Haley uttered 41 lies that were absolute whoppers, including the one were she said that President Trump has 32 black Secret Service agents.

The former Disney star said that she has never seen anyone like Haley, who can talk without separating her top teeth from her bottom teeth.

Miley said that Nikki may have a future as a ventriloquist.