President Trump Loves QAnon But Many Proud Republicans Including Mitch McConnell and Chris Christie Hate It

COTTON BALLS, Georgia – (Satire News) - The extreme far-right organization known as QAnon has stated that they would support the President even if he shot up a petting zoo.

One outspoken member who goes by the name “Wino Wayne,” said that their goal is to get everyone so frustratingly mad at each other, that they forget to vote, thus insuring that Trump will get re-elected.

QAnon is so extreme, that even several high-ranking Ku Klux Klan members have described it as one hell of an extremely mean, vicious, hate-spewing group.

The Q, as Trump calls it, hates just about everyone: the poor, the middle class, the elderly, the evangelicals, pedicurists, and even Tucker Carlson, who some say allegedly molested an ostrich, back in high school.

Many popular Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, Chris Christie, and Sarah “Caribou Face” Palin have said that QAnon will cause Trump to lose the election.

They say that QAnon members use the "P", the "F", and the "K", words way too much.

Trump has said that he will be donating $420 out of his own pocket to the wonderfully perfect QAnoners.