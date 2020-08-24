President Trump’s Sister, Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Berry, Throws Him Under the Bus Big Time!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - The iRumors News Agency is reporting that the President’s older sister, unlike him, does not lie.

Retired Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Berry spoke with iRumors and revealed some very interesting details about her brother.

The Judge commented that POTUS is a pathological liar who lies like other people breathe.

She noted that even at a very young age he was a hater. She recalled that at the age of 3, he bit his babysitter on her right breast because she took away his Big Mac burger.

Mrs. Berry said that hearing that the President is very religious literally made her throw up her Fettucine Alfredo dinner. She pointed out that Donnie is about half a bubble off from being a fully-fledged atheist.

She remarked that he has always had a hatred for Puerto Rico. She said that, twelve years ago, he told her that he wanted to buy the entire island, totally demolish it, and put in a dozen resort golf courses.

When iRumors asked the President to comment on his sister’s remarks, he simply said that he does not know her, and has never met her.