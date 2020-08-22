Trump Says God Told Him To Build Wall

US president Donald Trump has claimed that the idea to build the southern border wall to physically separate the US from Mexico was not entirely his own, having had, he says, advice directly from God.

The wall, which stretches for nearly 2,000 miles along the borders of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, is, according to Trump, "America's saviour", in that it prevents all manner of undesirable elements from entering the country.

The motivation to build the enormous barrier did not spring from the President's brain, however, instead coming as a divine instruction from the Supreme Creator of the Universe, in a beautiful dream.

In the dream, Trump was wandering in the wastelands of New Mexico, pondering whether or not to have one more Big Mac, and looking all about himself, when he suddenly thought of how dusty everything seemed, and how empty it was. Then he heard a loud, booming voice, which, because of its loudness, he assumed, was God.

Trump tweeted that:

"The idea to build the wall came from God not me. In my dream, he spoke to me, and told me: "Build it, and they won't come!" So I did, and they don't."

Neither God nor Kevin Costner were unavailable for comment.