Donald Trump Dodging Subpoena Service During Republican Convention

What are the chances the New York Attorney General’s office might serve Donald Trump with a subpoena during the Republican Convention? Eric Trump received a subpoena today, and Rudolph Giuliani is rumored to be next.

After Rudy, could come Trump, and everyone knows where he’s going to be all of this week. He could even be served while he’s in the middle of his latest announcement of a recycled coronavirus cure.

Kind of tricky serving a subpoena to someone guarded by a team of armed Secret Service agents. However, if one within the Secret Service were to whip out a subpoena while talking to his wrist, it could happen.

“Sir, here’s a three million dollar contribution to your presidential campaign.”

“Love it, love it! Happy to take that!”

He won’t notice that the Secret Service agent is wearing running shoes until he’s told that was how the former agent got away without being tackled, shot, or run down.

The agent will receive a $50,000 advance from publishers for his book titled: How I Served The Former President of the United States. The word served will have a triple meaning, sort of before, during, and after.

Writing his tome, while sailing in the Caribbean on the same boat abandoned by Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon, the agent will confess to the inner workings of the Agency, as well as being approached by New York’s Attorney General office, and also given the green light by Mike Pence.

The Attorney General’s Office will announce that the service of the subpoena on Donald Trump during the Republican Convention, had nothing to do with politics, but justice.

