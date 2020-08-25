President Trump Says He Has Never Had Sexual Relations with That Woman Mrs. Jerry Falwell, Jr

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Becki Falwell reportedly told Sean Hannity that she is way to busy cleaning house, cooking, and sewing to have an affair.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - The New York Times is reporting that the first lady of Liberty University, Becki Falwell, has allegedly carried on an intimate relationship with one of her husband’s golfing buddies.

The golfer, who was not named, said that, yes, he definitely knows Becki, whom he calls “Bunny Teeth”, but added that he has never once seen her naked or even semi-naked.

When Mrs. Jerry Falwell Jr. was asked to comment, she simply said that she does not play golf, nor does she know any golfers.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been mentioned as having a very close relationship to “Bunny Teeth”.

Trump was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he has ever had relations of a sexual nature with Mrs. Falwell.

POTUS said that he has extremely high standards when it comes to women, and having seen a photo of Becki, he pointed out that he would never even kiss this Bugs Bunny-looking woman on the mouth, or on any other erogenous zone on her body, no matter how tempting it might be.

When Rev. Jerry Falwell Jr. was asked to comment on his wife's affair, he paused for a moment, and said that Becki has always had a bit of an obsessive attraction to male 'whatchamadoddles.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

