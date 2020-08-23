President Trump is Ready To Sign a Presidential Executive Order Trading Puerto Rico to Denmark for Greenland

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Political Satire) - Reuters News is reporting that President Trump recently spoke with Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark, about making a trade.

Trump has always loved Greenland because of its fantastic golf courses, its delicious green beans, and its hot, sexy women.

And it is no secret that he hates Puerto Rico because it is an island surrounded by water, which makes it prone to getting hit by hurricanes. Also, Puerto Rico has no NFL,NBA, or MLB team.

Sean Hannity, of Fox News, recently mentioned that POTUS hates Puerto Rico even more than he hates Don Lemon.

So, the President has offered to trade Puerto Rico to Denmark in exchange for Greenland, along with a future draft country to be named later, probably American Samoa.

An expert on world geography has stated that he thinks it would be a win-win trade, as Trump would finally be rid of Puerto Rico, and Denmark would get some fantastic Puerto Rican food, beautiful beaches, and the best rum in the world.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump remarked that he loves Cheese Danish, Danish windmills, and Danish porn.