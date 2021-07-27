Firm announces new redesign to their gun toys to be more realistic for American kids

Funny story written by Mansa Musa

Tuesday, 27 July 2021

image for Firm announces new redesign to their gun toys to be more realistic for American kids
"Kids don't like fake guns anymore": Twerf™ Spokesperson

The famous toy company that makes fake guns Twerf™ just announced a new redesign for its new models specially made to American kids.

"We are excited to show for the first time our redesign to the popular Twerf Guns. Kids don't like fake guns anymore, so we decided to make our products as real as it can be" A Twerf spokesperson told us.

"Kids will love this new models, specially because they have already experience using real guns at school"

The new Twerf model will launch later this year in every big retailer all around the US so everyone can buy one.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
businessGunsintelligent designKidsschool kidsToys

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more