Firm announces new redesign to their gun toys to be more realistic for American kids

The famous toy company that makes fake guns Twerf™ just announced a new redesign for its new models specially made to American kids.

"We are excited to show for the first time our redesign to the popular Twerf Guns. Kids don't like fake guns anymore, so we decided to make our products as real as it can be" A Twerf spokesperson told us.

"Kids will love this new models, specially because they have already experience using real guns at school"

The new Twerf model will launch later this year in every big retailer all around the US so everyone can buy one.